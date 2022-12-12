Browns Myles Garrett is Very Much in Play for Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett is on his way to another great season with the Cleveland Browns. Garrett is sitting at 12 sacks through week 14, and with four games left, Garrett very much remains in the Defensive Player of the Year Conversation.

Garrett is tied with Micah Parsons at fourth in the NFL in sacks. Nick Bosa leads the way with 14.5, Matthew Judon has 13 along with Maxx Crosby.

Sunday marked the third game this season in which Garrett has had more than one sack. He raised his season total of sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals to 3.5, with two sacks in week 14. The All-Pro defensive end has the highest pass-rush win rate according to PFF. There is no one in the league that is double-teamed more than Garrett, so the numbers become that much more impressive.

No one on the Browns has more than 2.5 sacks alongside Garrett, the defense has struggled all together. To be as impressive as Garrett has been this season is a testament to him as a player.

Bosa, Judon, Crosby, and Chris Jones all have a legit shot at Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa and Jones' teams will have better records surely, so that will mean something potentially.

This year Garrett is on track to finish with 17 sacks. That would be a new career high for him after having 16 last season. Garrett has 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this year.

Left on the season for the Browns are the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh season. If Garrett wants to get into the mix even more for DPOY, he'll need to have another multi-sack game or two. With how he has been playing after being a positive vocal leader, don't count him out.

