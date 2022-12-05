Skip to main content

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is heading to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is signing with a new team after being released by the Browns. According to a report, Dobbs is heading to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the beginning of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland had Dobbs as their backup quarterback for the 11 games that Deshaun Watson was suspended.

Widely known as a very smart guy, Dobbs likely could have been anything he wanted to in life. He's a capable quarterback that can make plays on the ground, as well as in the air.

Going to Detroit, he will be behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfield. Dobbs has a new home for the time being to continue to work and get a shot at being a backup quarterback in this league.

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) throws the ball after returning a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
