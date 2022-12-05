Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is signing with a new team after being released by the Browns. According to a report, Dobbs is heading to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the beginning of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland had Dobbs as their backup quarterback for the 11 games that Deshaun Watson was suspended.

Widely known as a very smart guy, Dobbs likely could have been anything he wanted to in life. He's a capable quarterback that can make plays on the ground, as well as in the air.

Going to Detroit, he will be behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfield. Dobbs has a new home for the time being to continue to work and get a shot at being a backup quarterback in this league.

