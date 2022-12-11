Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back Against Bengals

On Sunday the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals marked the second game back for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. After a rough first outing against the Houston Texans, Watson looked like an improved player from last week.

After the game, he revealed that he feels the same way.

"Most definitely. Like I said, just letting the game come to me," Watson said.

Against the Bengals, Watson was 26-of-42 passing for 276 yards and a touchdown. Watson threw one interception that was pretty rough to Jessie abates III. On the ground, Watson added 33 yards on six runs.

"The progress is always taking one step forward. The biggest goal though, is trying to get the W. That hurts. We've got to learn from this. We've got a big one Saturday."

Next up for Watson and the Browns is the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens narrowly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 14, 16-14.

"Anything can happen in the NFL we only can control what we can control. That's going out there and playing very good Cleveland football in our home stadium, in front of our own fans, in another tough division game against Baltimore. So that's the goal."

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning... Drive

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off

Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13