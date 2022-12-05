Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

Cleveland Browns may have defeated the Houston Texans, but they took a loss making it happen. Linebacker Sione Takitaki is going to miss the remainder of this season with a torn ACL, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Takitaki is a loss for a Browns defense that has been bad for the majority of the season, though they have been successful at times. Takitaki is one of those reasons, he took on a larger role this season out of necessity and it's paid off. He's become a dependable linebacker for what he does, he's earned a 66.6 grade from PFF.

On the season he recorded 39 solo tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. Browns will need players like Tony Fields to continue to make plays in Takitaki's absence.

The Browns were pretty beat up against the Texans. Anthony Schwartz is in the concussion protocol. David Bell is going to be monitored day to day with a thumb injury.

There are five games left for the Browns who are going to need all hands on deck to finish the season strong. That's going to consist of players stepping up and making plays when called upon.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean

Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He's Capable

Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC