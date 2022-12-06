Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Joel Bitonio's work has him this year's Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee. Bitonio is one of 32 players that were nominated for the award that recognizes one member from each of the NFL's 32 teams for their performance on the field and their work in the community.
Bitonio is the Browns option at doing just that. He's been one of the NFL's best offensive lineman while doing his part as a civilian.
"I have been part of the Cleveland community for nine years now," said the Pro Bowl left guard. "(Giving back) is just something that my mom and my dad instilled in me to take care of the people that take care of you. This community has always taken care of me. No matter where you are in life, you can lend a helping hand, be part of the community and give back, and a lot of times, you give back to help somebody, but those interactions fill you up as well."
Bitonio will be presented the award before the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17.
