Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in Houston
Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II had the game of his career on Sunday, his dad even made a play too during the game.
In a video that you can see below, you'll see Fields father, Tony Fields Sr., make a falling catch of the football that was thrown by his son.
It wasn't just any fan that Fields threw the ball to, it was his dad. After an interception return for a touchdown, there was no way that Fields Sr. was letting that ball get away.
Fields had himself a game for the Browns on Sunday. He recorded three tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and an i interception in the win over the Texans. Now, the Fields family has this memory that likely lives on forever.
