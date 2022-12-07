Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns placed Sione Takitaki on the injured reserve with a season-ending ACL injury. In a corresponding move, the team signed veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland to the team.

Takitaki is a loss for a team that has only had one other dependable linebacker out there in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Ragland will come in and hope to earn some snaps with Deion Jones, Tony Fields, and of course JOK.

Ragland was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 out of Alabama. Ragland never played a snap for them, spending 2017-19 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, Ragland started nine games for the New York Giants. In that time he made 67 tackles and played in 17 games altogether.

Ragland has some off-the-field issues in the past that aren't hard to find, but he's been in the league for a while now and should be able to do what he's asked of for the final five weeks of the season or so. Ragland is 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, he's a large player that can fill gaps at times.

Last season, Ragland graded out as a 61.2 according to Pro Football Focus.

