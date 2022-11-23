Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report: Vita Vea Would be a Huge Loss

A look at Wednesday's injury report prior to the week 12 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cleveland Browns are gearing up to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 action on Sunday. Today's injury report has some important players for both teams listed.

The Browns did not have D'Anthony Bell, Greg Newsome, or David Njoku practicing today. Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Perrion Winfrey practiced on a limited basis. Winfrey returned to practice today after missing last week's game with a head injury.

Newsome and Njoku should be able to play on Sunday. Newsome is close to returning from his concussion, while Njoku just isn't going hard on that ankle that is not 100% yet. Multiple players did not practice due to illness/rest.

Tampa Bay has two players out on Wednesday. Vita Vea and Ruseell Gage Jr. did not practice. Vea would be a big loss for the Buccaneers who are going to try to take the run away from the Browns on Sunday as every team has done as of late. Vea is listed with a foot injury. Leonard Fournette was a limited participant for Tampa Bay today.

