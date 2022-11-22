RB Nick Chubb Named  Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will once again represent the team as the nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field."

This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard on the field, but he leads by example. A man of few words, the Georgia product has always let his play do the talking. He's doing it again this season with 923 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. There's no reason to think that Chubb won't break his season best mark of 1,494 yards this season.

To be named the winner for the entire league, it's quite the process. Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler will select eight finalists consisting of four in the AFC and four in the NFC. Players will then vote on the winner along with their Pro Bowl ballots.

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

