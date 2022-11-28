Skip to main content

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Thinks Deshaun Watson Will be Ready to Roll

Deshaun Watson is six days from his first start with the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski thinks he will be ready to roll.

It is now the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland following the conclusion of his 11-game suspension. With Watson expected to be reinstated today, things are starting to heat up. The team is still 4-7 at the end of the day, but there is optimism over the last six games.

"I have confidence in Deshaun based on his preparation," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Really the focus is on him just doing his job. This is never, ever going to be about one person."

Watson has stayed local throughout his suspension. He has been working with his quarterback's coach and rejoined the team a couple of weeks ago.

"He's been doing a nice job getting the defense ready with the scout team reps he's been getting. I think he'll be ready to roll."

Watson got reps with the scout team while Jacoby Brissett received starter snaps over the last couple of weeks. Watson had the role of playing Josh Allen and Tom Brady against the starting defense. Reviews from practice believe it went very well, despite him playing with backups.

Sunday it will be the real deal when Watson takes on his former team, the Houston Texans. It will be the first time in 700 days that Watson has played in a real NFL game.

