Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has done everything you can ask for out of a backup quarterback this season.

Expectations kind of went out the window when Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games. The Cleveland Browns had Jacoby Brissett to roll with, but not many people expected much out of the backup quarterback. He's proved that wrong with his play this season, one of the better storylines for the team this season.

"I don't think I should be commended on doing my job and doing what I'm supposed to do, what I told myself and everyone else that I was going to do," Brissett told the media on Wednesday.

On the campaign, Brissett has completed 64 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Browns may be 3-7 at the end of the day, but it isn't because of the quarterback position.

"I signed up for this and I knew what I was getting myself into," Brissett explained. "I knew this wasn't going to be an easy task."

The hope was that Brissett could lead the Browns to five or six wins before Watson returns. He will have his chance to pick up win No. 4 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Cleveland.

"I obviously wish we won more games, but we have an opportunity to do that this week and I'm looking forward to that," Brissett said.

