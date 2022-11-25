Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

When the Cleveland Browns look to keep investing in their defensive line, they may also look to bring in the means to provide some different looks, including players that operate primarily from a 2-point. One good option would be Isaiah Foskey out of Notre Dame.

While the Cleveland Browns have the worst defensive tackles in the league, they need to invest across the front as a whole, increasing their viability to attack the quarterback without taking their foot off the gas.

The Browns have arguably the best defensive end in football in Myles Garrett and they added Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas in last year's draft. They could opt to retain Jadeveon Clowney for another year as well. None of that should discourage them from continuing to attack the edges, potentially as early as their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft which is currently scheduled to take place in the second round.

One of the benefits to having players like Garrett, Clowney, Wright and Thomas is they all have the ability to play up and down the line. As a result, they can consistently find ways to put their 11 best players on the field to deal with a particular situation.

It also provides insurance against injury and prevents the Browns from being put in a position where they are activating players from the practice squad to contribute a consequential number of reps.

The Browns might always be focused on players who can operate on the edge, run or pass, but they can stand to bring in some different player types to address the needs of the defense while more options into how to attack opponents.

There are a number of players coming into the NFL who are simply more effective operating from a two-point stance and rather than forcing them to play exclusively from a three-point, they are catering to that comfort level to maximize their ability. Even the Browns utilized their star defensive Myles Garrett from a 2-point in their loss to the Buffalo Bills as a means to attack the defense differently.

One player that could scratch that particular itch is Isaiah Foskey, a stand-up edge rusher out of Notre Dame.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 265 lbs

Foskey has a body type that NFL teams absolutely love. He's tall and light on his feet while carrying the weight to hold up on the edge regardless of the situation. Foskey possesses fluid hips and excellent body control. He changes directions effectively which allows him to be an effective drop option but also helps him secure a high percentage of sacks he's in position to make. Foskey also has long arms, which is something that would appeal to the Browns.

It'll be interesting to see how Foskey tests athletically. He doesn't seem like someone who's going to dominate events or destroy the combine, but seems like someone who will put together a solid athletic profile that doesn't have any real weaknesses.

Foskey celebrated his 22nd birthday on October 30th. He's within the range for where the Browns like to pick even though he's older than the Browns tend to pick early in the NFL Draft. That's to be expected as he opted to stay in school for the extra year.

Production

2022: 19 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 2 blocked kicks through 11 games

2021: 38 solo tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, pass deflection in 13 games

It's undeniable that Foskey was more impactful in his sophomore campaign. The solo tackles showcased just how active he was on defense all over the field and the six forced fumbles are ridiculous.

Some of that might be due to a dip in the overall talent that Notre Dame had this season compared to last causing opponents to focus more attention on Foskey. It's also possible he's protecting himself a bit this season compared to last or he could simply be regressing to the mean, which is still pretty good.

Foskey is still enjoying a successful season as a pass rusher, though it's worth noting three of his sacks and both blocked kicks came against UNLV. He would still be leading the Fighting Irish in sacks and tackles for loss without that contest, but that drop in impact would hurt him. It at least appears as a drop in his production can also be attributed to a stylistic change this season in what appears to be a change in defensive philosophy. Foskey is taking on the whole man significant amount this year. It seems as though the Fighting Irish needs him to be a more impactful run defender, holding up at the point of attack before he can attack the quarterback, save for obious passing situations.

Foskey does not give up ground and displays the ability to stack and shed with active hands, keeping blockers on their toes. At times, he can end up too tall and while his feet remain active, he's not getting as much out of his lower body and ends up in a wrestling match. However, Foskey is not driving opponents into the backfield, which isn't ideal. So rather than driving the opponent back, collapsing the pocket and then locating the football, he's often standing, waiting and looking to plan on how to get to the ball carrier.

Foskey can be a successful bull rusher, but he's nowhere near as effective as when he's able to attack half the man. He's such a natural when it comes to turning his shoulders and reducing the area a blocker can put their hands. Plus, he is effective at using his hands to parry opponents and keep them out of his body. When he can get blockers off balance, Foskey can switch it up and long arm or more effectively bull rush the opponent, enabling him to use his power.

He's explosive enough to put opponents at a disadvantage early and able to change directions to track down quarterbacks who can extend plays with their legs. As mentioned earlier, he prioritizes the ball and tries to knock it out while taking opponents to the ground.

Working from a 2-point stance, Foskey can drop or redirect and pursue down the line effectively. At times, it can appear as though the defense has an extra linebacker on the field who can chase plays down and take away cut back lanes.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

Foskey has athleticism, length and versatility that should all be appealing to the Browns (and virtually every other team in the NFL). He's ideally suited to play a wide stand-up end. From there, he can take away the perimeter and funnel plays back inside, able to attack the quarterback. Foskey does possess the ability to change direction and attack the inside gap or stunt as needed.

Theoretically, Foskey can move around the front and attack from different spots up front, but it's not something he's really been asked to do. He rarely operates from a three-point stance. However, with the way NFL defenses are evolving, that also enables a defensive coordinator to attack from any number of different angles. Included in that also makes it easy to use Foskey on stunts. Whether an immediate twist or attacking forward and then cutting it inside, Foskey can be utilized to attack multiple gaps.

Additionally, Foskey can be dropped into the flat while sending someone like his former Irish teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the blitz to keep the protection guessing and potentially fool the quarterback.

He's a capable run defender who can hold up at the point of attack, but can stand to improve in how he attacks blocks. Foskey is better when he's able to pursue plays and can be a real asset helping to close down on inside running plays.

The Bottom Line

Foskey straddles the line between athletic pass rusher and having the size necessary to hold up against the run in base fronts, which is what could make him attractive to most teams in the NFL. That might see him go in the first round and out of the Browns reach. Still, if teams come away unimpressed with this past season or simply prioritize other options, Foskey could slip and give the Browns a different type of pass rushing weapon.