Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings.

PFF has Cooper as the 11th ranked wideout in the league and had this to say about him.

The Browns made the trade of the offseason, stealing Cooper away from the Cowboys for just a fifth-round pick. He is a perfect fit in this offense and is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career. He’s already scored seven touchdowns this season, third-most among all receivers, and his 13.6-yard average depth of target would be a career high. Don’t be surprised if Cooper is even more efficient and productive once Deshaun Watson returns to the field in Week 13.

So far this season, Cooper has given the Browns something they haven't had in a long time, a clear cut WR1. Cooper has 696 yards and seven touchdowns through 10 games. He will surely hit the 1,000 yard mark this season. While Dallas looks for wideout help, the Browns have what they could probably be using still.

