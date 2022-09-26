Skip to main content

Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is again up for the best running back in the league for week 3.

Nick Chubb is off to a blistering hot start in 2022 and those efforts have him in the running for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week once again. Chubb ran for 113 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 29-17 win. The star running back had one rushing touchdown.

This week Chubb will be up against Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears and Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons. This is Chubb’s third consecutive nomination for this weekly award.

On the season, Chubb has 341 rushing yards at a 5.5-yard per carry average. The Browns running back has added four rushing touchdowns and has caught four passes.

You can vote for Chubb to win the award here.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

