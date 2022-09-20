Cleveland Browns Place two Players on Injured Reserve, Now Lack Edge Depth

The Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including a pair of players to the injured reserve. Defensive end Chase Winovich and tight end Jesse James will both miss at least four games.

Winovich missed much of training camp with an injury, so they just keep piling up for the former Michigan Wolverine. Jadeveon Clowney is already out for at least a week with an ankle injury, so the edge room is quickly being depleted. The Browns will have to rely on rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas, as well as Isaac Rochell to pair with Myles Garrett.

Rochell is currently on the practice squad and bringing him up makes sense. The Browns could take a look at Takk McKinley as well, who is currently on the Tennessee Titans practice squad as of recent.

James provided snaps for the Browns at the third tight end, as well as help to James Hudson on running plays. Cleveland can find a third tight end, so it shouldn’t be an issue while James works his way back.

