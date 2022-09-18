Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was not happy with Browns’ fans following their loss to the New York Jets.

Cleveland Browns were on the wrong side of defeat on Sunday, when the New York Jets spoiled Cleveland’s home opener, 31-30. Following the game, team captain and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett let it be known he wasn’t happy with fans booing.

“I mean the more disappointing thing was the booing at the end,” Garrett said about sending fans home disappointed. “It was not the most optimal ending that we’d want. Of course we would want to win. Of course we wanted to play out the game and it end 30-16 or 30-17 or whatever it was. We get a pick or a stripsack and end the game. But that’s not always how it goes.”

Garrett finished with a sack and a forced fumble, he is also closing in on having the most sacks in team history, despite being in just his sixth season. Garrett did not have a problem with his teammates' efforts today.

“These guys are still putting their asses on the line and playing as hard as they can, and they should be respected as such. It’s two games and we have plenty more games to play, especially this next one coming up with the home crowd. We have a lot of time to correct what we’re doing, so we don’t want to see this crowd, this stadium give up on us this early.”

Next up for the Browns is a Thursday Night Football game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC opponent fell to the New England Patriots, 17-14, in week 2 action at home. Pittsburgh defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in week 1.

“And it’s disappointing for everybody, but it’s absolutely disappointing for us as a team just knowing that we had them with our foot on their throat and we didn’t finish them, and that’s completely on us. We’ll learn from this and correct it and come back stronger,” Garrett spoke.

