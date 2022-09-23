Skip to main content

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers, Other Injury Updates

The Cleveland Browns will be without Anthony Walker for the rest of the 2022 season.

Injuries suck and a serious one hit the Cleveland Browns in week 3 on Thursday Night Football. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. had to exit the game early, with what is now known as a torn quad muscle, first reported by Adam Schefter.

Walker had been playing very well for the Browns, at a level he hasn’t played at yet in his career. The linebacker started off the season looking like a Pro Bowl player, now he will spend the next five-to-seven months recovering.

Jacob Phillips is going to fill in for the Browns in the middle, while the green dot communication likely goes to John Johnson III, who has held that role before.

This is a bummer for the Browns, as well as Walker who is playing on a one-year deal. Despite the injury, the Browns' defense was able to rebound for a nice second half in the win over the Steelers.

As for the status of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive tackle Taven Bryan, both will be monitored throughout the next week, first reported by Jeremy Fowler. Neither injury sounds to be serious and should be week-to-week at most. 

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) trots into the end zone to score as the Dawg Pound goes wild during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.
