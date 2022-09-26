Browns Jacoby Brissett Ranks High in QBR Through Week 3

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been above serviceable through three games.

The Cleveland Browns have had no problem at the quarterback position to start the 2022 season, which is a sigh of relief when you consider they’re starting a backup. Jacoby Brissett has been above serviceable for the Browns and his ninth-rated quarterback rating proves that.

With a QBR of 62.6, Brissett is sitting in the top-10 through three weeks of play. In the AFC North, only Lamar Jackson is hired. Jackson is in second and trails only Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Brissett has led the Browns to a 2-1 record and has thrown just one interception, compared to four touchdowns. The Browns quarterback has 596 passing yards through three games.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is 32nd in QBR rankings, just to show the difference. If Brissett can maintain this level of play, it will only bode well for the Browns until Deshaun Watson returns.

