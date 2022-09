Browns Rookie K Cade York is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York has picked up one of his first NFL accolades. York has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in week 1 of the NFL season. Cleveland’s kicker was spectacular in his professional debut, showing off a huge leg.

York hit a 58-yard field goal that gave the Browns a 26-24 win over Carolina. This kick came with just seconds left in the football game. The rookie made all four of his kicks, including two extra points.

Cleveland selected the kicker out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. York was the only kicker selected in the most recent draft.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

