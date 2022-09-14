Skip to main content

Browns Rookie K Cade York is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Cade York’s week 1 performance has netted him a nice accolade.

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York has picked up one of his first NFL accolades. York has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in week 1 of the NFL season. Cleveland’s kicker was spectacular in his professional debut, showing off a huge leg.

York hit a 58-yard field goal that gave the Browns a 26-24 win over Carolina. This kick came with just seconds left in the football game. The rookie made all four of his kicks, including two extra points.

Cleveland selected the kicker out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. York was the only kicker selected in the most recent draft.

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) and cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) and cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) reacts with tight end Harrison Bryant (88) after kicking the winning field goal in the last few seconds of the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
