Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

John Johnson III told the media on Monday why the Browns have the better shot against Baker Mayfield.

This coming Sunday, things could be a bit awkward in the Cleveland Browns week 1 contest. The Browns will be going up against Baker Mayfield, the man they once drafted No. 1 overall. Though, one member of the Browns believes his team has the edge.

“I’m going to say the defense, it’s one of him and 11 of us, so we can move all around and disguise things and different guys play different spots, so I think we’ve got that,” John Johnson III said to the media on Monday.

Like many members of the Browns, Johnson is over the Mayfield situation, and how things ended between the Browns and Mayfield.

“We had a couple of months to kind of get rid of those feelings, stuff like that. We’ve been out here, we had OTAs without him and stuff like that. So I think now, we’re at a point where we’re locked in, we are laser-focused on beating Carolina.”

Cleveland is set up to play 11 games without their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jacoby Brissett will start in his place for those 11 games.

“It’s Week 1, we’ve got to win the opener, we’ve got to go 1-0, that’s what everyone wants to do, half the teams are going to start with a win, half the teams are going to start with a loss, so we want to be that team that has a W, so our preparation is not going to change,” Johnson explained.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) celebrate after Winfrey recovered a fumble during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers players Kameron Canaday (57) and Joe Haeg (71) leave the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) celebrate after Winfrey recovered a fumble during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
