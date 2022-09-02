Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

The Cleveland Browns were only going to operate with two tight ends on the roster for so long. According to a report, the Browns are nearing a deal to sign veteran tight end Jesse James.

James last spent 2021 with the Chicago Bears, before that he was with the Detroit Lions for a pair of years. James is most notably known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he brought in 1,189 receiving yards in four years.

James was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Steelers. James will operate as a third tight end on the roster behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, figuring the deal becomes official.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

