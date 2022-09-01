Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Cleveland Browns defense could be just that much better if their second year corner takes another step forward.



The Cleveland Browns have a potential breakout player on their roster in 2022. Second-year cornerback Greg Newsome II was noted as a potential breakout player by Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager.

Newsome landed at No. 6 on the list of 10 players who will breakout this season. As a rookie, Newsome played the opposite of Denzel Ward and had himself a nice season. The interceptions were not there, but Newsome was very good in coverage for Cleveland.

In 2021, the rookie started 11 games and had nine pass deflections, to go along with 37 tackles. Being on the field more will carry Newsome a step forward. In his second year, the Northwestern product is expected to play in the slot as well. A growing important part of a defense in the NFL.

The Browns have high expectations in 2022 for their defense. Newsome will be an important piece of those expectations.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options