Browns Rookie K Nominated for Rookie of the Week Award after Winning Kick

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York had himself a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York had himself a game in his NFL debut, the efforts have landed him as a nominee for Rookie of the Week in week 1.

York nailed a 58-yard field goal that gave the Browns a 26-24 win over Carolina. The rookie made all four of his kicks, as well as two extra points.

To win the weekly award, York will be going up against RB Isiah Pacheco, S Jaquan Brisker, WR Jahon Dotson, OLB Travon Walker, and WR Drake London.

