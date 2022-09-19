Cleveland Browns Rule Out DE Jadeveon Clowney, Others Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns will be without Jadeveon Clowney, amongst others against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The injury bug has bitten the Cleveland Browns. Browns will be without Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. With the short week, it has already been ruled that the Browns will be without DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James as well.

Clowney suffered what looked to be an ankle sprain against the Jets, he was seen following the game in a walking boot. Clowney strip-sacked Joe Flacco on Sunday and is off to a nice start this season. The pass rush against the Jets took a hit when Clowney was forced to the sidelines, it was non-existent down the stretch when New York completed the comeback.

It is no secret that a player like Clowney helps take the pressure off of Myles Garrett, now someone else will have to step up. Rookie defensive end Alex Wright has been an early rotation piece for the team, perhaps he will get the start against the Steelers.

With Isaac Rochell on the practice squad, the Browns will likely bring him up on Thursday to add some depth. An extended amount of time missed would be bad for the Browns and Clowney, who is playing on a one-year deal.

