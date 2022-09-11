Jack Conklin OUT Week 1 for Browns, Inactive Players Listed

Jack Conklin will wait till at least week 2 to make his 2022 debut. A look at the Cleveland Browns inactive players against the Panthers.

Cleveland Browns will start the 2022 season without their two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, after being unsure he would be ready to take the field after suffering a significant injury last season, Conklin is going to wait at least another week.

Conklin has held down the right tackle spot all 22 games he has been healthy since signing with Cleveland. Second year tackle James Hudson is making the start in Conklin’s place.

As known already, the Browns will be without Greedy Williams, as well as Michael Woods II in Carolina. Williams was sent to the injured reserve where he will miss at least four weeks.

Cleveland Browns inactive players:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB D'Ernest Johnson

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard

T Jack Conklin

