Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks the upcoming matchup against his former teammate.

Myles Garrett is set up to face off with his former teammate Baker Mayfield for the first time in his career, though he is not worried about that aspect of the Cleveland Browns' first game this season.

“He’s my former teammate,” Garrett said Tuesday to the media. “But there’s no rivalry between me and him and there’s no rivalry between the Panthers and the Browns. Yes, he was here, but that doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best and whatever’s in the cards, that’s it for me. If I can help my team win. If I can put them in the best position to win, I’m going to do that and if I can get a couple sacks along the way, I would kind of enjoy that too.”

Mayfield was named the week 1 starter for the Panthers when they host the Browns. Garrett is just worried about doing his job, not facing off against a player he once shared a locker room with.

To this point, the Browns' star defensive end hasn’t played in the preseason and does not need to. It is not yet known if Garrett will play in the final dress rehearsal against the Chicago Bears on Saturday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

