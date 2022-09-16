Browns Perrion Winfrey to be Held Out Sunday Against Jets, Chris Hubbard Won’t Play

Rookie Perrion Winfrey does not have his professional career off on the right foot. The rookie out of Oklahoma is among the players that will not play against the New York Jets Sunday. Winfrey is being disciplined and wasn’t at practice on Friday.

Kevin Stefanski did not get into the issue exactly, instead, it’ll be kept in-house. This is not the first time that the rookie has had to work his way out of the dog house early in his career.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard is going to wait at least another week to suit up for the first time in 2022. Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin is listed as questionable. The second-year man James Hudson started in place of Conklin in week 1 and held his own.

Conklin is working his way back from a significant injury, so there is no reason to rush him back. The Browns play on Thursday Night Football next week, so his debut very well could come then.

