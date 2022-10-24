Skip to main content

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

The seriousness of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku’s injury has been made known.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious.

Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was just another example of the breakout season that Njoku is having after getting paid. It was the fourth game this season that Njoku has had at least 70 yards receiving.

It is possible Njoku could miss a week or two — but after seeing Njoku in a walking boot after the game — this could be best case scenario.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Patriots Outsmart, Out Effort, Out Class Browns, 38-15

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) blocks Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) fourth quarter field goal at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

By Pete Smith
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs after the catch during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns TE David Njoku Ruled Out with Ankle Injury

By Pete Smith
73095DAF-8484-4034-BFC4-70F2268418F7
News

Browns Anthony Schwartz a Healthy Scratch Against Ravens

By Brandon Little
4C7E7A7A-DB05-440E-9D88-749B08B9AD0F
News

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

By Brandon Little
BA794B80-A517-4845-81BD-74D2192B790B
News

Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game

By Brandon Little
F0A6D8E3-B0C2-4F81-B8BA-B6926E9614BB
News

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller OUT Against Ravens, Others Questionable

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Player Commitment and Side Effects of the Deshaun Watson Trade

By Pete Smith
5C2ED41F-6F8B-43EB-980E-47FC2344D0F8
News

The Topic of Should the Cleveland Browns Trade for Jets WR Elijah Moore

By Brandon Little