Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious.

Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was just another example of the breakout season that Njoku is having after getting paid. It was the fourth game this season that Njoku has had at least 70 yards receiving.

It is possible Njoku could miss a week or two — but after seeing Njoku in a walking boot after the game — this could be best case scenario.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

Patriots Outsmart, Out Effort, Out Class Browns, 38-15

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind