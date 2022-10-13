Skip to main content

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Confidence in rookie kicker Cade York hasn’t moved despite missed kicks.

Rookie kicker Cade York started his NFL career on a high note when he kicked a game-winner from 58-yards against the Carolina Panthers. Since then, York has made some kicks, though he has missed some too. The Browns continue to believe they have their guy kicking the ball.

“Cade will be just fine. He's come through for us before and he'll do so again,” special teams coach Mike Priefer said on Thursday.

York missed a pair of kicks against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a game the Browns lost, 30-28. The LSU product missed from 45 and 54-yards. These missed kicks will always be that much bigger in a loss.

"I fully expect him to make every kick because he's good enough. He's working for consistency and he's going to get there."

Being a fourth-round pick in this past draft, York is going to have the pressure. It doesn’t help he’s on a team that hasn’t had a franchisee kicker since Phil Dawson.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

