Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

Video of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being pulled over going 27 MPH over the speed limit.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson likes to put the pedal to the floor, according to a recently surfaced video. Watson was pulled over going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

This incident took place back in June, in Sandusky, Ohio. In the video, by WKYC Channel 3 you can see Watson being pulled over in his G-Wagon alongside a highway.

The issue is obviously in the past, June 11 to be exact and nothing came of it. Watson is set to hit the field at the beginning of December for the Browns.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Patriots Outsmart, Out Effort, Out Class Browns, 38-15

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Browns Digest Week 6 Staff Picks

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind