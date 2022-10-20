Skip to main content

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

Video of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being pulled over going 27 MPH over the speed limit.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson likes to put the pedal to the floor, according to a recently surfaced video. Watson was pulled over going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. 

This incident took place back in June, in Sandusky, Ohio. In the video, by WKYC Channel 3 you can see Watson being pulled over in his G-Wagon alongside a highway.

The issue is obviously in the past, June 11 to be exact and nothing came of it. Watson is set to hit the field at the beginning of December for the Browns.

