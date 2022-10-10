Skip to main content

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson can rejoin the team today in Berea.

Deshaun Watson can return to Cleveland Browns’ facilities on a limited basis starting today. An important mark in his 11-game suspension, Watson can take part in team meetings, as well as team conditioning.

For the time being, Watson will only be able to take part in individual football workouts in Berea, then on Nov. 14, he can practice with the team in full. Watson is eligible for full reinstatement on Nov. 28 to fade the Houston Texans in week 13, what a storyline that game is.

To this point in the suspension, Watson has complied with all stipulations given by the league. Including meetings that the Browns quarterback must attend.

“I haven’t talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building,” Stefanski said to the media recently. “Looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates. I know there are limitations to what he can do early. I think he can be in meetings but can’t be out in practice, walk-throughs and those type of things. Will be great to get him back in the building.”

Watson has been out of the guilting since Aug. 30, so getting him back in the building is an important step in his eventual return.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates after making a first down run against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
