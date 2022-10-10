Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Deshaun Watson can return to Cleveland Browns’ facilities on a limited basis starting today. An important mark in his 11-game suspension, Watson can take part in team meetings, as well as team conditioning.

For the time being, Watson will only be able to take part in individual football workouts in Berea, then on Nov. 14, he can practice with the team in full. Watson is eligible for full reinstatement on Nov. 28 to fade the Houston Texans in week 13, what a storyline that game is.

To this point in the suspension, Watson has complied with all stipulations given by the league. Including meetings that the Browns quarterback must attend.

“I haven’t talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building,” Stefanski said to the media recently. “Looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates. I know there are limitations to what he can do early. I think he can be in meetings but can’t be out in practice, walk-throughs and those type of things. Will be great to get him back in the building.”

Watson has been out of the guilting since Aug. 30, so getting him back in the building is an important step in his eventual return.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

Chargers Reveal Browns Mettle in 30-28 Loss

Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown

Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined

With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program