Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku received high praise from the NFL’s top coach.

Cleveland Browns bring a plethora of weapons on offense that can hurt any defense. One of those is tight end David Njoku, who received high praise from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday. 

Njoku is on track to have his best season as a pro, he’s tallied 250 receiving yards in just the last three games. On the season, Njoku has caught 24 passes for 289 yards. The Browns' tight end has heated up as of late and is looking like the guy Cleveland knew he could be, which is why they signed him to a lucrative deal.

Newsome brought longevity to the Browns. He played for the Browns for 13 seasons and garnered four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods. Throughout his career, Newsome had 7,980 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns.

Njoku is into just his sixth year but could see a bump in numbers while playing in a Deshaun Watson-led offense over the next few years. Njoku’s best football continues to be in front of him, but he’s already among the league's best. A very good blocker that is starting to put up the star tight end numbers too.

