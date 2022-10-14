NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback is facing his 26th lawsuit, the NFL released a small statement on it.

Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news.

“Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly filed litigation and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy,” said Brian McCarthy of the NFL.

Cleveland is on track to have Watson back on the field on Dec. 4 when they travel to take on the Houston Texans.

Check out the latest Browns Bytes episode!

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Digest Week 6 Staff Picks

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Cleveland Browns add Help at Defensive Tackle Following Disastrous Showing Against Chargers

Patriots RB Damien Harris Won’t Play Against Browns

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

Chargers Reveal Browns Mettle in 30-28 Loss

Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown

Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined