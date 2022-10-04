Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Cleveland Browns are going to be without rookie running back Jerome Ford for an extended amount of time. Ford was placed on the injured reserve following the close loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Ford appeared to suffer an ankle injury on a kickoff, a spot he’s gotten a chance at this season while being burring on the depth chart at running back.

Ford was a fifth-round selection by the Browns out of Cincinnati. To this point, Ford has only seen the field at running back during the preseason. The rookie is behind the likes of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson. With the injury, this also ends any notion the Browns are going to trade a running back.

It is not known how long Ford will be out, but it will be at least four weeks. Chester Rodgers may be handling kick returning now that Ford is out. Expect Demetric Felton to see some time back at running back at least in practice.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

