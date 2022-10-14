Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again being sued, this time from an incident in 2020.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the midst of serving an 11-game suspension, as he is doing so another lawsuit has surfaced against him.

According to court records, Watson is being sued by an unnamed individual (Jane Doe). A massage therapist claims that Watson pressured her into performing oral sex in Dec. of 2020. During that time Watson was with the Texans. The timeline shares the same area as other lawsuits.

The notable thing about this one is that the woman does not have Tony Buzbee representing her, which would be a first that has come to light.

This will be something to continue to monitor to see where it goes. The NFL is not going to rule on a new punishment from anything in the years between 2019-21.

