Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has waived one of his own draft picks for the first time since taking over in 2020. Former fifth-round selection Richard LeCounte III was waived by the Browns to begin the week. In a corresponding move, the Browns signed offensive lineman Drew Forbes back to the team.

LeCounte appeared in his first game yesterday against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 season. He registered 11 snaps on special teams without recording a statistic. Overall, the safety had made one start and played in nine games in his rookie year. The Georgia product has three tackles to his name.

Forbes is a former sixth-round pick of the Browns that has battled injury, as well as sitting out during COVID-19 times in 2020. Browns cut Forbes before the season and the Detroit Lions signed him, he appeared in a game with them.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

