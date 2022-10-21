The Topic of Should the Cleveland Browns Trade for Jets WR Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore is notably disappointed with his lack of production in New York due to not getting the ball enough. Moore wants away from the Jets in just his second season, though the Jets have no plans of trading him. Let’s be upfront here, the Cleveland Browns should be very interested.

Moore was a polished wide receiver prospect in last year’s draft class. As a rookie, he caught 43 passes for 538 yards. So far in his second season, Moore has 203 yards on 16 grabs. The second-year wide receiver’s yard per game has gone down to 33.8, compared to 48.9 as a rookie. He’s playing with Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis, both of whom are having better seasons. This is looking like an odd-man-out situation at the top of the wide receiver room.

If Moore is coming here, he is not your top wideout, that is Amari Cooper. But he would a chance to be that second guy. Donovan Peoples-Jones is having his best start to a season, he is the Browns’ second wide receiver option. Though both David Njoku and Cooper come before him in terms of the passing game. With Peoples-Jones being in the last year of his contract, he hasn’t solidified himself as a No. 2, he can this year.

Moore projects as a better overall received in this offense due to his ability to get open. Moore does a lot of things that Peoples-Jones just can’t, having a quick burst is one of those.

With Peoples-Jones operating as your third wide receiver as long as he’s around, he’s going to get some favorable matchups. This would mean less of Anthony Schwartz on the field, he has himself to blame. David Bell would be able to continue to develop without the need for immediate production.

The price tag is going to be a day-two pick at least. If I had to guess it’s going to cost at least a third and a later pick to pull Moore away. Because he still has three years till he hits free agency, the Jets don’t have to trade him. He’s not making a ton of money, which also is an attractive bonus for any team trading for him. Cleveland doesn’t have a first round pick for the next couple years, so that’s out of the realm.

Cleveland will have to eventually add another wide receiver as the roster currently sits. Whether that comes from a trade, or next offseason will be determined. The latter could be more likely with the franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson missing 11 games. Though having Watson throw to Moore in the future wouldn’t be so bad either.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

