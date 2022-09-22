Three Keys to a Browns win Over the Steelers

A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to pull out a week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns are in primetime tonight at home in an early-season game that feels like a much-needed win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After losing to the New York Jets last weekend, 31-30, the Browns have to respond.

It’s the first divisional game for the Browns, so getting off on the right foot would be huge.

Let Nick Chubb find his way

Nick Chubb is great, simply put. But if there is one team that’s been able to bottle him up decently, it is the Steelers. Pittsburgh holds Chubb to about 66 yards a game when they play, which is well under his per game average since entering the league.

Through the first two weeks, Chubb is one of the leading rushers in the NFL with 228 yards on the ground. Tonight the Browns need to run the ball successfully, likely against a loaded box. There is no reason to think the Steelers won’t try to make Jacoby Brissett beat them with his arm, so running the ball well could help the veteran quarterback out.

No coverage busts

Through two games the Browns have given up late coverage busts. Cleveland was able to hold off the Carolina Panthers, but they couldn’t do the same against the Jets. Denzel Ward said earlier in the week the defense had to work on communication more this week, tonight we will see if that pays off.

The Browns can’t let another less-than-good quarterback get the best of them, likely they did last week. Mitchell Trubisky is off to a shaky start, Cleveland needs to keep it that way.

Special team’s need to respond

Some late mess-ups had a part in the Browns falling apart against the Jets. Rookie kicker Cade York missed an extra point that didn’t matter … until it did. Just before Joe Flacco hit Garrett Wilson for a game-winning touchdown, the Browns’ hands team allowed the kicking team to recover an onside kick.

Those late miscues were just part of the loss, even if they shouldn’t have been in that situation. At the end of the day, you have to execute. In a game that could be defensive-led, each kick, punt, and kickoff could matter tonight.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

