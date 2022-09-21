Browns Sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, DE Isaac Rochell to Active Roster

Browns made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday by signing two players from the practice squad to the active roster. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive end Isaac Rochell were moved up from the practice squad.

Kunaszyk has played in 28 career games, two of them games are with the Browns this season. Going into the season the Browns kept one less linebacker than most teams, so signing another one makes sense.

Rochell coming up from the practice squad gives the Browns defensive end depth that is much needed. Jadeveon Clowney is out at least this week, while Chase Winovich recently went to the injured reserve. Rochell was cut just before the season originally.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Place two Players on Injured Reserve, Now Lack Edge Depth

Discussing Browns Defense as They Prepare to Host Steelers

Browns Get Quick Turnaround Against Steelers, Must Find Intestinal Fortitude

Browns Myles Garrett Felt Booing by Fans was Disrespectful During Jets... Game

Browns Defense, Special Teams Share Blame in Embarrassing Loss to Jets

Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury

Rookie Kicker Among Browns Standouts in Victory over Panthers

With Win Against Panthers, Where do Browns go from Here?

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program