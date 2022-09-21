Browns Sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, DE Isaac Rochell to Active Roster
Browns made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday by signing two players from the practice squad to the active roster. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive end Isaac Rochell were moved up from the practice squad.
Kunaszyk has played in 28 career games, two of them games are with the Browns this season. Going into the season the Browns kept one less linebacker than most teams, so signing another one makes sense.
Rochell coming up from the practice squad gives the Browns defensive end depth that is much needed. Jadeveon Clowney is out at least this week, while Chase Winovich recently went to the injured reserve. Rochell was cut just before the season originally.
