Browns RT Jack Conklin to Make Season Debut Thursday, Other Good Injury News

Cleveland Browns will have their Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The good news is in Berea on Wednesday afternoon, just one day before the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Right tackle Jack Conklin is expected to make his season debut against the Steelers after missing the first two games of the season while recovering from a torn patellar tendon.

Defensive end Myles Garrett and left guard Joel Bitonio were not listed with an injury designation, so they too will be good to go.

Conklin’s return gives the Browns as healthy of an offensive line as they will have this year. Ethan Pocic is holding things down in the middle for Nick Harris, who won’t be back till 2023.

Garrett being able to play is a positive team that is already without Jadeveon Clowney for this game. The Browns placed Chase Winovich on the injured reserve, so edge depth is a bit thinner. Isaac Rochell was brought up from the practice squad to help with some of that problem.

Cleveland will take on the Steelers without T.J. Watt on Thursday, a game that they have to bounce back and find a way to win.

