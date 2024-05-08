When Will The Browns 2024 Schedule Be Revealed?
Anyone looking to make their fall travel plans around the Browns schedule, the wait is almost over.
The NFL announced this week that all 32 teams will reveal their 2024 schedules next Wednesday, May 15. Annually, the schedule reveal has become one of the highly anticipated events on the league's offensive calendar, with every team finding creative ways to unveil their official slate of games. It's also turned into a multi-hour show for the NFL Network with pundits breaking down each team's schedule.
At this point, the Browns know the 14 opponents they'll be playing in 2024, including the annual matchups with their AFC North rivals Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati.
The Browns are slated to face the AFC West and NFC East next season, which features a number premier matchups, particularly for the home portion of the schedule. The list of teams visiting Cleveland this fall include:
Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins
Fresh off of a playoff appearance in 2023, the road schedule features some intriguing matchups with the:
Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints
Anyone contemplating making one or multiple of those trips will be able to start booking their travel arrangements next week.
New this year to the NFL's schedule is a Wednesday, Christmas Day doubleheader. The NFL hasn't made any indication as to which teams will be involved in that first-of-its-kind spectacle, but the Browns could be in play.
According to some reporting, finalizing the Christmas Day logistics led the NFL to push the schedule
release back a week later than usual.
Find put more about what to expect from the Browns 2024 schedule here.
