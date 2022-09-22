Where to Watch: Browns and Steelers on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns badly need to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. The Browns should have a bad taste left over from the 31-30 heartbreak loss to the New York Jets, a game that Cleveland needed. Tonight opens an opportunity for the Browns to right the ship early in the season.

The Steelers are 1-1, like everyone in the divisions besides the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh narrowly beat Cincinnati in week 1, before dropping a close one to the New England Patriots last week. In the past edge rusher, T.J. Watt has throttled the Browns, that won’t be the case as he sits on the injured reserve.

Browns will have right tackle Jack Conklin make his season debut, which should help Jacoby Brissett and the offense as a whole. Cleveland will be without Jadeveon Clowney in this one, the only player that is already ruled out for Cleveland.

Cleveland does not have many prime-time games this season, so enlightening this one.

Here you will find where to enjoy the game on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Watch/Listen

TV: Amazon Prime or News 5 if local

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

