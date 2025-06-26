Buccaneers Give Extensions to Head Coach, General Manager
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have achieved some of their greatest-ever successes in the 2020s—and the team's architects are sticking around to keep the ball rolling.
The Buccaneers have signed general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles to contract extensions, they announced Thursday morning. As Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times noted, Bowles was entering the last year of his current contract.
Bowles, 61, has led Tampa Bay for three years, and the team's record has improved in each of the last two—from 8-9 in 2022 to 9-8 in 2023 to 10-7 in 2024. Before that, he spent three years as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator—helping them win the Super Bowl in 2020.
Licht, 54, is in his 12th year as Tampa Bay's top executive. Each of the Buccaneers' last five seasons has ended with a playoff berth—a first for the franchise.
Tampa Bay will open the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.