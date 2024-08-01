Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shored up an agreement to keep one of the cornerstones of the franchise in place until 2029, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has agreed to a five-year, $140 million contract.
A source tells Schefter that over $88 million of the deal is guaranteed.
Wirfs was entering the final year of a three-year deal. His new package, which will pay him $28.1 million annually, eclipses the previous record for an offensive lineman set by the Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell.
Tampa Bay is coming off a successful year that saw them win the NFC South and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Buccaneers previously dipped into the coffers to pay quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Antonio Winfield Jr, and wide receiver Mike Evans.