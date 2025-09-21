Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Leaves Game vs. Jets Early With Hamstring Injury
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game vs. the Jets and left the contest early.
Evans limped off the field in the fourth quarter after a non-contact injury. He ended up going to Tampa Bay's locker room to get further evaluation, and was officially ruled out soon afterwards.
Hamstring injuries have become an annual occurrence at this point in Evans's career. He's dealt with a hamstring injury in every season since 2019. Last season, Evans missed three games with a hamstring issue.
Before exiting Sunday's game, Evans caught four passes for 33 yards and scored one touchdown.
Evans's injury causes concern for him completing another 1,000-plus yard season, something he's accomplished in all 11 seasons of his career. He's been able to still hit this mark in years where he's missed a few games, so as long as he isn't out for an extended period of time, there's still a good chance for him to hit 1,000 yards. He has 140 receiving yards through three games.