Buccaneers Score Blocked Punt Touchdown With Duck on Field
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Carolina Panthers 48–14 in Week 17. It was the kind of game where announcers need something like a wild animal on the field in the second half—and that's exactly what Ian Eagle and Charles Davis got on the CBS broadcast of the game.
As the Panthers lined up for their fifth punt of the game, Eagle started to talk about the duck. Then something incredible happened.
"There is a bird on the field," Eagle said. "Quack quack. And Hacker has it blocked! Tampa Bay's got it! Scoop and score! J.J. Russell! Buccaneers doing it from all angles!"
No birds were harmed during the scoring of that touchdown.
A very short time later, the duck was safely escorted off the field.
Who knows who that Florida man is holding the duck at the end of the video, but he has the approval of both Joey Tribbiani and Tony Soprano. Thank you for your service.