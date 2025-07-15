Buccaneers Unveil '70s-Style Throwback Uniforms for Team's 50th Season
Most Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans of a certain age would prefer to forget the team's expansion season, but the team did get one element right that year: their uniforms.
The Buccaneers' inaugural uniforms remain a nostalgic favorite, and on Tuesday Tampa Bay announced its intent to bring them back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers will debut jerseys inspired by their 1976 look in their game against the New York Jets on Sept. 21—their first home game of their 50th season.
The jersey, which features orange numbers with red trim, bears little resemblance to Tampa Bay's later red-and-black look. The Buccaneer insignia is different as well, representing a historical seafarer rather than a skull-and-crossbones.
The kicker, perhaps unfamiliar to younger fans, is that Tampa Bay went 0-14 in its expansion season—despite the presence of accomplished ex-USC coach John McKay and former Heisman-winning quarterback Steve Spurrier. That record for losses in a winless season stood for 32 years, until broken by the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers also lost their first 12 games in 1977.
From a jersey-sales perspective, that nugget may matter little to fans eager to snap up one of football's most compelling retro looks.