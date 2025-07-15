SI

Buccaneers Unveil '70s-Style Throwback Uniforms for Team's 50th Season

Tampa Bay is turning back the clock to its awful-but-nostalgic expansion year.

Patrick Andres

Buccaneers quarterback Steve Spurrier prepares to pass for his 0-14 team against the Colts in 1976.
Buccaneers quarterback Steve Spurrier prepares to pass for his 0-14 team against the Colts in 1976. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans of a certain age would prefer to forget the team's expansion season, but the team did get one element right that year: their uniforms.

The Buccaneers' inaugural uniforms remain a nostalgic favorite, and on Tuesday Tampa Bay announced its intent to bring them back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers will debut jerseys inspired by their 1976 look in their game against the New York Jets on Sept. 21—their first home game of their 50th season.

The jersey, which features orange numbers with red trim, bears little resemblance to Tampa Bay's later red-and-black look. The Buccaneer insignia is different as well, representing a historical seafarer rather than a skull-and-crossbones.

The kicker, perhaps unfamiliar to younger fans, is that Tampa Bay went 0-14 in its expansion season—despite the presence of accomplished ex-USC coach John McKay and former Heisman-winning quarterback Steve Spurrier. That record for losses in a winless season stood for 32 years, until broken by the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers also lost their first 12 games in 1977.

From a jersey-sales perspective, that nugget may matter little to fans eager to snap up one of football's most compelling retro looks.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL