Former Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians pays tribute to Colts owner Jim Irsay
There is much excitement around the NFL as offseason programs continue to unfold before the 2025 season begins. The NFL Draft was once again exciting, and free agency once again moved the needle for several teams.
Amongst the excitement, there has been a tragic loss, as Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65. While unfortunate, it gave those close to Irsay time to reflect on the great life he lived.
One of those people is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who took to his social media to send his condolences to the Irsay family and the Colts' organization.
"Lost a great friend and one of my favorite owners," Arians' post read. "RIP Jim. [Praying] for his family and @Colts nation."
Irsay served in many roles with the Colts, working his way through the ranks from his start with the franchise as a ball boy up to becoming the owner and CEO. He was an instrumental character in the Indianapolis community, willing to give you the shirt off his own back if you needed it. He was deeply devoted to the team and game he loved so much, and will be wholly missed by those who had any interaction with him.
Irsay became the owner of the Colts in 1997, just a season before the Colts hired Arians as their quarterbacks coach. Arians served Irsay and the Colts in this role until 2000, but eventually made his way back to the franchise as the offensive coordinator & interim head coach in 2012.
