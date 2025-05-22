Arizona Cardinals sign former Buccaneers starter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have developed a reputation for their success building through the draft and the undrafted free agent market. In fact, the majority of the players on the Buccaneers roster entering 2025 began their professional careers with the franchise.
With that being said, general manager Jason Licht isn't going to be able to retain every single player. Sometimes, for whatever reason, two sides have to part ways.
Earlier this offseason, the Buccaneers chose not to re-sign fourth-year linebacker J.J. Russell, who was a restricted free agent. That allowed Russell to hit the open market and he's finally found a home for the upcoming season.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they were signing Russell to their 90-man roster. The former Buccaneer will remain in the NFC and he'll have an opportunity to face off against Tampa Bay if he sticks with the Cardinals.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Cardinals on November 30 in a contest that will mark franchise legend Simeon Rice's induction into the Ring of Honor.
Russell is coming off his third season with the Buccaneers in what was a career campaign for the young linebacker. He appeared in 16 games and made three starts, totaling 33 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. Russell had two outings where he recorded five total tackles.
The 26-year-old joined Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the majority of his time on the fringe of the defensive rotation while contributing heavily on special teams. Russell was on the field for nearly 75% of the Buccaneers' special teams snaps last season.
In total, Russell saw action in 30 games and made four starts. He recorded 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
The Buccaneers have made some significant changes to the linebacker room this offseason. Outside of Russell moving on, the team also saw starter K.J. Britt sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
It is worth noting that Tampa Bay was able to retain veteran star Lavonte David and brought in Anthony Walker from the Dolphins to essentially replace the loss of Britt. The team is also banking on SirVocea Dennis responding after being limited by an injury for most of last season.
