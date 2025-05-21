The disrespect continues for star Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield took another huge step in his career in 2024, cementing himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the league.
Leading the Bucs to a 10-7 record and a fourth straight NFC South championship, Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns while running for 378 yards and three scores. He made his second straight Pro Bowl and has done better than anyone expected after being tasked with replacing legend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Mayfield has found a home with the Buccaneers and has proved over the last two seasons that he belongs in the conversation as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. PFF's John Kosko recently put out his rankings of all 32 starters in the league, and Mayfield was ranked within the top 15, landing at No. 13.
"Mayfield has pulled off a remarkable career turnaround. After bouncing back in 2023, he delivered the best season of his career in 2024, earning an 85.9 overall grade. He’ll now be working with his third offensive coordinator in three years in Tampa Bay — and his fifth since 2022 — but the struggles of 2021-2022 feel firmly in the rearview mirror. His 2024 campaign also featured one of the wildest plays of the season, completing a pass with one of the league’s top pass rushers draped all over him," Kosko wrote.
However, while Mayfield landed at No. 13, he was listed in Tier 3B under the "Solid Starters, but they need more help" label. What's more is that he was ranked behind Brock Purdy and Geno Smith, the latter of whom had a similar career resurgence. Mayfield has led the Bucs to the playoffs in both years as a starter for Tampa Bay and has more yards, touchdowns, and a higher passer rating with nearly the same interception numbers as Purdy and Smith.
The Bucs and Mayfield are no strangers to being overlooked. Many analysts have already ruled them out as division winners in 2025, with many not viewing them as a contender despite a top-five offense and a defense that is above average when healthy. With people still doubting him, Mayfield will do what he's always done and add to the chip on his shoulder and try to prove the naysayers wrong.
